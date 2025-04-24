NiMet Unions Call Off Industrial Action After FG Intervention

Share

The staff of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has finally announced the suspension of its industrial action hours after the Federal Government’s intervention.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the workers had protested over the poor working conditions, grounding flights across the country on Thursday, April 24.

However, after a meeting with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, in Abuja, the strike was called off.

It was gathered that the workers were concerned over the non-implementation of the new National Minimum Wage, ignoring requests to include omitted staff in past allowances, and neglecting key training programs, among other matters.

The meeting was attended by the Director General, NiMET, Officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the National Union of Transport Employees, and other key stakeholders.

Others were the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals, and the National Union of Air Transport Employees, among others.

The strike, which has lingered for two days, has left passengers on scheduled local flights stranded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and others.

