NiMet: Thunderstorms, Dust Haze To Affect Katsina, Sokoto, Others

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Saturday warned that thunderstorms and hazy weather will affect many parts of the country between Sunday, April 27, and Tuesday, April 29.

In a weather update announced in Abuja, NiMet said, there will be moderate dust haze in states like Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Borno, Kano, Yobe, and Jigawa.

The agency also said that Adamawa and Taraba States would likely see isolated thunderstorms during the forecast period.

For the North-Central region, NiMet said people should expect partly cloudy skies in the morning. In the afternoon and evening, there could be isolated thunderstorms over places like the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Plateau, Kogi, Nasarawa, and Benue States.

Also in the South, morning thunderstorms are likely in Lagos, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom States, with more thunderstorms later in the day across other southern states.

On Monday, April 28, NiMet expects mostly sunny skies in the northern part of the country, although some areas like Taraba and Adamawa may have morning thunderstorms.

Later in the day, thunderstorms could spread to parts of Kaduna, Bauchi, and Gombe States.

For the North-Central area on Monday morning, thunderstorms are expected in Plateau, Nasarawa, and Benue States, while more storms could happen in the afternoon and evening across the region.

In the South, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Edo States could experience morning thunderstorms, with more rain expected later in the day across many southern states.

By Tuesday, NiMet forecasts “sunny weather with some clouds in the North, along with morning thunderstorms in parts of Adamawa and Taraba States”.

Later on Tuesday, thunderstorms might also hit parts of Kaduna, Adamawa, and Taraba States.

The North-Central area is expected to have partly cloudy mornings, but thunderstorms could follow in the afternoon and evening in places like the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Kwara, Benue, and Niger States.

In the South, early morning thunderstorms are likely in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Bayelsa States, with more thunderstorms expected later in the day across the region.

NiMet advised people to be careful, especially because strong winds could come before the rain in areas where thunderstorms are expected.

It also warned those living in the North to be cautious due to dust particles in the air.

Airline operators were also advised to get up-to-date weather information from NiMet for safe flight planning.

