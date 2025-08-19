NiMet, Sahel, IRI, Gates Foundation Launch ENACTS

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), in partnership with Sahel Consulting, the International Research Institute for Climate and Society (IRI), and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has launched the Enhancing National Climate Services (ENACTS) initiative to transform access to climate information in Nigeria.

The two-day event in Abuja, held under the Building Agricultural Systems Resilience in Nigeria Project funded by the Gates Foundation, also featured a Project Review Workshop with stakeholders from agriculture, health, water resources, blue economy, and disaster management sectors.

ENACTS combines ground-based observations with satellite data to deliver reliable, user-friendly climate products. A key highlight of the launch was the unveiling of NiMet’s Maproom portal, an online platform offering more than 40 years of high-resolution climate data at a 4km grid scale. The portal provides interactive tools for analysing and visualizing data, supporting evidence-based planning and decision-making across multiple sectors.

In his keynote, NiMet’s Director-General/CEO, Prof. Charles Anosike, described the initiative as “a vision brought to life through consistency, partnership, and shared commitment to national development.” He said ENACTS marks a transformative step in making climate information accessible, relevant, and actionable for Nigerians.

Prof. Anosike emphasized the Maproom’s potential impact on agriculture and its alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on food and nutrition security. According to him, the platform will provide farmers with precise rainfall patterns, temperature forecasts, drought risks, and dry spell alerts, enabling them to adopt climate-smart practices that strengthen food security.

He added that ENACTS would also enhance early warning systems, build national resilience, and safeguard livelihoods from climate-related disasters.

Participants at the workshop engaged in sector-specific discussions, reviewed project milestones, and expressed optimism that the initiative would catalyse innovation, strengthen resilience, and improve service delivery in climate-sensitive areas.

By bridging Nigeria’s climate information gap, ENACTS is expected to advance climate-smart practices, bolster disaster preparedness, and reinforce NiMet’s position as a leading provider of meteorological services in Africa, while supporting the Federal Government’s food security and sustainable development goals.