NiMet, Rex Insurance Ltd Seal MoU To Check Climate-Related Losses

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has partnered with REX Insurance to provide weather-based insurance solutions designed to help Nigerian farmers safeguard their livelihoods against climate-related losses.

The Director General and CEO of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike, who disclosed this in Abuja during the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), said by offering protection against unpredictable weather events such as droughts and floods, this initiative aims to make agriculture both safer and more sustainable for farmers across the country.

Anosike shared a brief history of the agency, highlighting its over 100 years of weather observation in Nigeria, explaining that the agricultural sector was increasingly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, which could negatively impact crops, livestock, soil, water resources, and rural communities.