NiMet Predicts Thunderstorms, Rainfall Nationwide

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast thunderstorms and rainfall across several parts of the country today and tomorrow. The forecast was contained in NiMet’s weather outlook report, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NiMet said the North is expected to experience cloudy skies with occasional sunshine today, with isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains expected over Borno, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba, and Adamawa. Later in the day, thunderstorms with moderate rains are forecast over Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi, and Taraba.

In North Central, cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected on Tuesday morning, accompanied by moderate rainfall over Kogi, Niger, the FCT, Kwara, and Nasarawa. Thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected later in the day over Niger, Kogi, Kwara, Benue, and the FCT. Cloudy skies with a chance of moderate rainfall are expected over Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, and Delta in the morning.