NiMet Predicts Thunderstorms, Rain From Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Sunday predicted thunderstorms and rains from Monday, June 2 to Wednesday, June 4 across the country.

According to the NiMet’s weather outlook released in Abuja, the agency envisaged morning thunderstorms on Monday with rains over parts of Taraba, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Kebbi, Sokoto, Katsina, Jigawa, and Kano States in the northern region.

The agency also noted that there are prospects of thunderstorms with rain over parts of Taraba, Kaduna, Sokoto, Borno, Kebbi, and Zamfara States later in the day.

The agency anticipated rain showers over parts of Oyo, Ekiti, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Lagos, Edo, Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Delta, and Bayelsa, later in the day.

The agency envisaged thunderstorms with rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger, Kwara, and Plateau later in the day. It predicted thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Ebonyi, Abia, Cross River, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom in the southern region in the morning hours.

The agency anticipated rains over parts of Oyo, Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Edo, Anambra, Abia, Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, Cross River, Rivers, Delta, and Bayelsa later in the day.

NiMet predicted morning thunderstorms on Wednesday with rains over parts of Zamfara, Adamawa, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Taraba in the northern region during afternoon or evening hours.

It envisaged thunderstorms with rains over Taraba, Kaduna, Katsina, Bauchi, Zamfara, Sokoto and Adamawa. The agency expected rain over the entire region in the afternoon or evening hours.

According to NiMet, strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, public should take adequate precaution. It urged the public to ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collision and driving under heavy rain should be avoided.

“In the North-central region, morning thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger and Nasarawa States.

“In the afternoon/evening hours, thunderstorms with rains are expected over parts of Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kwara, Niger, Kogi, and Benue States.

“In the southern region, cloudy atmosphere is expected with prospects of morning rain over parts of Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Ebonyi, Abia, Cross River, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom.

“For Tuesday, in the northern region, morning thunderstorms with rains are expected over parts of Kano, Zamfara, Katsina, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe and Taraba.

“In the afternoon or evening hours, thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of Taraba, Kebbi, Borno, Gombe, Adamawa, Kaduna, Bauchi, and Katsina States.

“In the North-central region, thunderstorms with rains are over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa States during the morning

period.

“In the North-central region, thunderstorms with rains are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Niger and Benue during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of Nasarawa, Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Kogi, and Niger.

“In the southern region, morning rains are anticipated over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Edo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River, Rivers and Akwa Ibom. Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets. Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations. Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng.” it read.

