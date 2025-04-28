NiMet Predicts Thunderstorms, Dust Haze

Share

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and haziness across Nigeria today and tomorrow.

In its weather outlook released at the weekend, NiMet forecast moderate dust haze over Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Borno, Kano, Yobe, and Jigawa.

It also predicted isolated thunderstorms in parts of Adamawa and Taraba throughout the forecast period.

The agency said: “The South is likely to experience morning thunderstorms in parts of Lagos, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom States, with thunderstorms expected later in the day in several southern states.

“On Monday, NiMet anticipates sunny skies across the northern region, with morning thunderstorms in parts of Taraba and Adamawa.”

“Thunderstorms are expected to extend to Kaduna, Bauchi, and Gombe States later in the day. “In the North Central, morning thunderstorms are likely over Plateau, Nasarawa, and Benue, with thunderstorms forecasted for the afternoon/evening in various parts of the region.”

Share