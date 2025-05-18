NiMet Predicts Thunderstorms, Cloudy, Sunny Weather Nationwide

Share

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Nimet) has forecasted a mix of sunny and cloudy weather conditions accompanied by thunderstorms across various parts of the country from Sunday, May 18, to Tuesday, May 20.

According to its weather outlook released in Abuja on Saturday, May 17, the agency predicted that Sunday would begin with sunny skies in most parts of the country.

However, it said there would be patches of cloud and thunderstorms in parts of Gombe, Bauchi, Kaduna, Taraba, and Adamawa States during the afternoon and evening.

For the North-central region, NiMet forecasted sunny skies with isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kwara, Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Benue, and Kogi States later in the day.

The agency also projected thunderstorms in the southern region on Sunday morning, especially in Cross River, Lagos, Ogun, Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, and Akwa Ibom States. Isolated thunderstorms are also expected in the evening.

It added that isolated thunderstorms were likely in parts of Kaduna, Taraba, and Adamawa States in the afternoon or evening.

In the North-central, the forecast includes sunny skies with some clouds and isolated thunderstorms in the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, and Plateau States.

NiMet also forecasted morning thunderstorms in parts of Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States in the South, followed by isolated thunderstorms later in the day.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, the agency predicted sunny skies with few clouds in the northern region in the morning, with isolated thunderstorms in parts of Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, and Adamawa States.

In the North-central region, the forecast includes sunny skies with patches of cloud and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening in the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kogi, Plateau, Benue, and Niger States.

Southern states, including Cross River, Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom, are expected to experience morning thunderstorms, with additional storms later in the day.

NiMet urged the public to take necessary precautions as strong winds may precede thunderstorms.

It also urges residents to avoid driving under heavy rain, disconnect electrical appliances, and stay clear of tall trees to avoid falling branches.

The agency further encouraged airline operators to consult it for specific weather reports to aid flight planning.

