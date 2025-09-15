The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned Nigerians against thunderstorms and rainfall in across parts of the country from Monday to Wednesday, with flash floods likely in some states.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, the agency said isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected on Monday morning in Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Kebbi, Adamawa, and Taraba states.

According to the agency, similar weather conditions would persist across much of the North later in the day, with Adamawa, Taraba, and Gombe placed on alert for possible flash flooding.

For the North-Central region, NiMet projected a cloudy morning with sunny intervals, followed by moderate rainfall over Niger, Kogi, Kwara, the FCT, and Benue States.

NiMet further projected that thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall would spread across much of the North-Central region later in the day.

READ ALSO

In the South, the agency forecast cloudy skies on Monday morning with moderate showers expected in Ekiti, Ondo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states. It added that moderate rainfall would extend across most parts of the region as the day progresses.

On Tuesday, NiMet predicted partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine across the northern region in the morning, with isolated thunderstorms and moderate rainfall likely in Borno, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba, and Adamawa.

By afternoon, thunderstorms are expected to extend to Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi, and parts of Taraba.

In the North-Central zone, cloudy conditions with sunny intervals are forecast in the morning, alongside moderate rains in Kogi, Niger, the FCT, Kwara, and Nasarawa. Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are anticipated later in the day over Niger, Kogi, Kwara, Benue, and the FCT.

For the South, cloudy skies with chances of moderate rain are likely on Tuesday morning in Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, and Delta states.

Later on Tuesday, most parts of the southern region are expected to record light to moderate rainfall.

By Wednesday, the northern region is expected to experience partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine, while Sokoto and Zamfara may see isolated thunderstorms and light showers.

NiMet’s outlook indicates that by Wednesday afternoon and evening, isolated thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are expected across Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Zamfara, Kebbi, and Sokoto states.

In the central region, partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are forecast for the morning, with light showers likely in the FCT, Kogi, Kwara, and Niger. Later in the day, Benue, Kwara, Kogi, and Niger are expected to experience thunderstorms with moderate rainfall.

Across the South, cloudy conditions will dominate Wednesday morning, giving way to widespread moderate rains later in the day.

The agency cautioned motorists against driving during heavy rainfall and urged farmers to avoid applying fertiliser or pesticides immediately before rains to prevent nutrient loss.

Residents were also advised to secure loose items, unplug electrical appliances, and steer clear of tall trees during storms. Airline operators were similarly reminded to obtain up-to-date, airport-specific weather reports for safe and effective planning.