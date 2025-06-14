NiMet Predicts Three-Day Thunderstorms, Rain From Saturday

Share

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rainy weather activities from Saturday, June 14, to Monday, June 16, across Nigeria.

This was contained in the NiMet’s weather outlook released in Abuja on Friday, June 13.

The agency envisaged early morning thunderstorms on Saturday over parts of Taraba, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kaduna, and Adamawa states in the northern region.

According to the agency, thunderstorms with rain are anticipated over parts of Kebbi, Taraba, Zamfara, Borno, Kaduna, Sokoto, Gombe, and Bauchi states later in the day.

NiMet predicted isolated thunderstorms with rains over parts of Imo, Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, Edo, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Rivers State later in the day.

The agency anticipated prospects of morning thunderstorms on Sunday over parts of Kaduna, Kebbi, Adamawa, and Taraba States in the northern region.

It envisaged thunderstorms with rain over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Kebbi, Kaduna, Zamfara, Gombe, and Bauchi States later in the day.

NiMet anticipated patches of clouds with sunshine intervals with prospects of early morning thunderstorms likely to affect parts of Kogi, Kwara, Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory in the North-Central region.

READ ALSO

The agency envisaged morning thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Zamfara, Kaduna, Adamawa, and Taraba States in the Northern region on Monday.

NiMet predicted thunderstorms with rain over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Zamfara, Gombe, Kaduna, and Bauchi States later in the day.

In the North-Central region, the agency forecast patches of clouds with sunshine intervals are expected with prospects of thunderstorms with rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, and Niger States.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kwara, Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Benue, and Kogi States in the afternoon or evening hours.

According to it, the public should take adequate precautions as strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

NiMet urged the public to ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collision and avoid driving under heavy rain.

“In the North-Central region, early morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Benue, Plateau, Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, and Nasarawa States.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, Kwara, Kogi, and Plateau states.

“In the Southern region, cloudy atmosphere is expected with chances of morning rains over parts of Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Bayelsa States.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi, Benue, and Plateau states.

“In the Southern region, morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Delta, Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River States.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over most parts of Imo, Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Edo, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Bayelsa, and Rivers State.

“In the Southern region, cloudy atmosphere is expected with chances of morning rains over parts of Ogun, Edo, Ondo, Ogun, Delta, and Bayelsa States.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over most parts of the region.

“Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets. Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website, www.nimet.gov.ng,” it said.

Share