NiMet Predicts Sunny, Cloudy, Rainy Weather From Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Sunday forecast a mix of sunny, cloudy, and rainy weather conditions across the country from Monday June 23 to Wednesday June 25.

According to the agency weather outlook, NiMet predicted sunny skies with patches of cloud over the northern region during the morning hours.

NiMet said by afternoon and evening, isolated thunderstorms with moderate rain would be expected in parts of Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Adamawa, Kebbi, and Kaduna States.

According to the agency, on Tuesday, thunderstorms with light rain are expected over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, and Jigawa, with other areas in the North experiencing sunny weather with patches of cloud in the morning.

The agency said moderate rains were forecast later in the day across Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kano, and Kaduna.

NiMet advised the public to take precautionary measures, as strong winds might precede thunderstorms.

The agency also urged people to avoid driving during heavy rain, disconnect electrical appliances during storms, and stay away from tall trees due to the risk of falling branches.

The outlook partly read,”For the central region, sunny skies with some cloud cover are anticipated in the morning.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms and moderate rain are forecast over Plateau, Benue, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kwara, Nasarawa, and Niger States.

“Cloudy skies are expected in the southern region, with morning rains likely over Akwa Ibom.

“This will be followed by thunderstorms and light to moderate rain in parts of Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Edo, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Delta, Ekiti, Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States.

‘Moderate rain is forecast later in the day for Adamawa, Taraba, Borno, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna, and Bauchi States.

“In the central region, morning thunderstorms with light rains are expected in the FCT, Benue, Niger, Kwara, Plateau, and Kogi, with afternoon or evening thunderstorms and moderate rains in the same states.

“Southern regions will see cloudy skies in the morning, with thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rain in the afternoon or evening, especially in Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, and Edo States.

“By Wednesday, thunderstorms with light rain are expected in Kebbi, Zamfara, and Sokoto States in the morning, while the rest of the North will experience sunny weather with cloud patches.

“In the central region, sunny skies with sunshine intervals are predicted for the morning, while thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain will occur later.

“The southern region is expected to be cloudy in the morning, with thunderstorms and heavy rain in the afternoon and evening. Airline operators are advised to obtain airport-specific weather reports from NiMet for effective flight planning.

“Residents are encouraged to stay informed by following updates via NiMet’s official website: www.nimet.gov.ng,” the outlook read.

