NiMet Predicts Longer Than Normal Length Of Rainy Season In 13 States

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted a longer-thannormal rainy season in Lagos, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Ogun, Oyo, Nasarawa, Anambra, Kwara, Kebbi, Kaduna, Gombe, and Taraba states this year.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo said this during the Public Presentation of the 2026 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) in Abuja yesterday. According to him, NiMet said early onset is expected in Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Oyo, and parts of Kebbi, Niger, Jigawa, Katsina, Kano, Adamawa, and Taraba.

NiMet said: “While a late onset is expected over Borno State, rainfall cessation is anticipated to be earlier than normal in parts of Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Imo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Kogi and Niger. “However, a delayed end of season is expected in Lagos, Ogun, Anambra, Enugu, Cross River, Benue, Nasarawa and Kaduna. “Whereas parts of Borno, Yobe and Niger are expected to have a shorter-than-normal length of rainy season. A normal annual rainfall amount is anticipated in most parts of Nigeria compared to the long-term average,” the agency said.