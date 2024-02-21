NIMet predicts delayed rainfall in N’Central, others

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted delayed rainfall in some parts of the country, especially in North Central. This is contained in 2024 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) documents by NiMet presented to the public on Tuesday in Abuja by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo.

NiMet said normal onset is likely to occur over the northern states, while Borno, and Abia states are predicted to have an early onset when compared to their long-term averages.