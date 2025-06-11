New Telegraph

Nimet Predicts 3 Days Of Thunderstorms In Niger, Taraba, Adamawa, FCT, Others

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted three days of thunderstorms in Niger, Taraba, Adamawa, FCT and other States across the country.

The agency, while noting that strong winds may precede the thunderstorms in areas predicted to be affected, urged residents to take precautions. According to NiMet, early morning thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Taraba, Kaduna and Adamawa states on Wednesday.

It added that later in the day, thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of Kebbi, Taraba, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto, Gombe and Bauchi States.

The forecast reads: “In the North-central region, early morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Benue, Kwara, Niger, the Federal Capital Territory and Nasarawa states. Later in the day, thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi and Plateau states.

“In the Southern region, a cloudy atmosphere is expected with chances of morning rains over parts of Ondo, Ekiti and Edo states. Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of Imo, Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Edo, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers State during the afternoon/ evening hours.”

