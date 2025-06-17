NiMet Predicts 3-Day Thunderstorms, Rain

Share

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted thunderstorms and rains from Monday, June 16 to Wednesday, June 18 across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released in Abuja, envisaged morning thunderstorms in the northern region on Monday with moderate rains over parts of Kaduna, Adamawa and Taraba states.

According to the agency, there are prospects of thunderstorms with rains over parts of Borno, Zamfara, Bauchi, Kaduna, Taraba, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Katsina and Adamawa states later in the day.

“In the North-central region, morning thunderstorms with rains are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Plateau, Kogi, Benue and Nasarawa states.

“In the afternoon or evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over the entire region.

“In the southern region, there are prospects of morning rains over parts of Ebonyi, Abia Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ogun, Rivers, Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states,” it said.

NiMet envisaged thunderstorms and rain showers over parts of Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Edo, Delta, Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States later in the day on Tuesday.

The agency predicted morning thunderstorms in the northern region with rains over parts of Kebbi, Kaduna, Adamawa, Bauchi and Zamfara states.

It anticipated thunderstorms with rains over parts of Bauchi, Gombe, Zamfara, Kano, Borno, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi and Sokoto states later in the day.

