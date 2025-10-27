NiMet Predicts 3-Day Rain, Thunderstorms From Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted varying weather conditions, including dust haze and rainfall, across different parts of the country between Monday, October 27, and Wednesday, October 29, urging residents to stay alert.

NiMet also projected a slight dust haze with good visibility over Borno, Zamfara, northern Kaduna, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, and Katsina States on Monday.

This was contained in its weather outlook released on Sunday, October 26, in Abuja,

According to the agency, isolated thunderstorms with light rain were likely in parts of Taraba and Adamawa States during the afternoon or evening hours on Monday.

NiMet forecast sunny skies with patches of clouds over the central region, with prospects of isolated thunderstorms and light rain in the FCT, Nasarawa, and Kogi States later in the day.

NiMet also projected cloudy skies across the southern states, with moderate rainfall over Rivers, Cross River, Ebonyi, and Akwa Ibom in the morning, intensifying later in the day.

The agency warned of possible flooding in parts of Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Cross River States, urging local authorities to activate emergency response measures where necessary.

For Wednesday, NiMet anticipated sunny skies across the northern region, with isolated thunderstorms and light rain expected later in the day, particularly over parts of Taraba State.

NiMet reiterated a high risk of flash floods, urging motorists to exercise caution when driving in rain and for authorities in vulnerable areas to implement flood response measures immediately.

READ ALSO

The agency also advised individuals with asthma and respiratory conditions to limit outdoor exposure due to dust particles suspended in the atmosphere over the northern parts of the country.

Airline operators were urged to obtain airport-specific weather reports from NiMet for flight planning, while the public was encouraged to follow updates via the agency’s website and communication channels.

The statement read, “Cloudy conditions are expected in the southern region on Monday morning, with isolated thunderstorms and light rains over parts of Cross River, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom States.

“Later in the afternoon and evening, thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are anticipated in Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Ondo, Osun, Lagos, Ekiti, Ogun, Edo, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom States.

“On Tuesday, NiMet forecast continued slight dust haze in good visibility over northern states, while Taraba and Adamawa may experience isolated thunderstorms and light rain throughout the day.

“Sunny skies with intermittent clouds are predicted in the central region, alongside chances of early morning thunderstorms in Benue and later moderate rain across FCT, Nasarawa, and Kogi States.

“The central region will experience sunny skies with patches of clouds, while isolated thunderstorms with light rain are likely over Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory.

“In the south, cloudy conditions are expected in the morning, followed by thunderstorms with moderate rains later in the afternoon and evening across Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Delta, and Akwa Ibom,” it stated.