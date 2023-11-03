NiMet Predicts 3-Day Dust Haze From Friday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Friday said there will be a nationwide dust haze from Friday, November 3 to Monday, November 6.

According to the agency, there will be a dust haze with localized visibility of less than or equal to 1000 meters in the northern states.

NiMet made this disclosure in its weather outlook reports on Friday in Abuja.

The agency said, “The forecast period with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba in the afternoon/evening hours. Sunny skies with few cloud patches are expected over the North Central in the morning.

“Localised thunderstorms are expected over parts of Benue, Kogi and Kwara during the afternoon/evening hours.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the inland states of the south and the coastal areas in the morning with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states,” it said.

NiMet reports that later in the day, thunderstorms are predicted to pass over portions of Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Edo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Delta.

The agency predicted that Saturday will be sunny and cloudy throughout the northern states for the whole of the forecast period, with the possibility of thunderstorms over some areas of Taraba state in the afternoon and evening.

“Sunny skies with few cloud patches are anticipated over the North Central region during the morning hours. Later in the day, there are chances of localized thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara and Benue.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the Inland states of the South and the Coastal areas in the morning with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom.

“In the afternoon/evening hours, localized thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Osun, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Edo, Imo, Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta states,” it said.

“Sunny atmosphere with few patches of cloud is expected over the North Central region on Sunday during the morning hours.

Isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger and Benue later in the day are expected.

It predicted a cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine in the morning hours.

”In the afternoon/evening hours, localised thunderstorms are envisaged over Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa and Lagos states.

“Dust particles are in suspension, the public should take necessary precautions. People with Asthma and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather situations.

”Night–time cold temperatures should be expected.

Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operation.