NiMet, NGF Sign MoU On Meteorological, Climatological Data Sharing

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at collaborating to assist the 36 states of the federation in implementing climate-smart information and standard meteorological services.

According to a statement issued yesterday from the NiMet Office in Abuja, the MoU is in the areas of agriculture, telecommunications, marine, oil and gas, mining, aviation, disaster management and other areas of the economy.

Signing the MoU, the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Prof Charles Anosike, thanked the governors of the 36 states; Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State; Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Abdulateef Shittu and the NGF team for the opportunity to strengthen the collaboration between NiMet and NGF.

He said: “This is a piece of the puzzle that we have been trying to solve. This is for us to be able to scale up access to weather information, not just to farmers, but also to help us manage our state airports. “Without NiMet information, we cannot fly. So this relationship is very critical to us.”

