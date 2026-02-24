NiMet, NCAT Sign MoU To Strengthen Aviation, Meteorological Capacity

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Meteorological Agency, Prof. Charles Anosike, and the Rector of Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Dr. Danjuma Ismaila, yesterday, formalised a strategic partnership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU was signed at NiMet’s headquarters in Abuja, signalling a renewed commitment by the two institutions to enhance professional training, capacity development, and service delivery within the aviation and meteorological sectors.

According to the terms of the agreement, the institutions will collaborate in the use of training facilities and provide advisory support for aviation-related training programmes. The MoU also provides for the delivery of specialised long- and short-term courses for NiMet personnel to strengthen technical expertise and operational efficiency.

The framework includes staff exchange programmes and joint training initiatives designed to foster knowledge transfer and institutional synergy. A significant component of the collaboration is the utilisation of NiMet’s Training School in Oshodi, Lagos, for aviation training programmes compliant with standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).