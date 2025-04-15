NiMet Moves To Avert Industrial Action By Major Aviation Unions

Share

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has invited major aviation sector unions to another round of discussions in a bid to resolve pending grievances and prevent a breakdown of industrial harmony.

The unions invited for the dialogue include the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP).

This development follows a joint letter by the unions threatening to resume industrial action over the alleged failure of NiMet to implement critical aspects of the agreement reached on January 28, 2025.

In a formal response, NiMet through its Director of Human Resource Management and Administration, Nasiru Sani described the unions’ claims as “unfair” and “demeaning.”

Sani explained that while the union’s concerns were valid, several of the issues raised required inter-agency cooperation.

“NiMet has engaged relevant government agencies and is awaiting responses or approvals on several matters,” he said.

Regarding the Conditions of Service, Sani expressed dismay over what he termed the unions’ “lack of belief” in the integrity of the negotiated terms.

He affirmed that the agency had forwarded the documents to the Ministry and even enhanced the terms by including additional allowances.

On the 25–35 percent wage award, the outstanding balance from the 2019 minimum wage, and the omission of 30 staff members from the payment, Sani confirmed that all necessary approvals had been obtained.

However, he noted that the agency is still awaiting the release of funds, which is beyond its control.

He also addressed the salary relativity issue, saying the unions’ reference to a directive to adopt the Nigerian Airspace Management Authority (NAMA) salary structure was not backed by any verifiable documentation.

Nonetheless, he said NiMet had engaged the Minister, who expressed a willingness to enhance staff welfare.

To counter claims that staff training had been neglected, Sani highlighted that NiMet initiated a structured and inclusive training programme in 2024, tagged “Continuous Staff Training,” to ensure no employee is left out.

On the quarterly Conditions of Service allowance, he disclosed that despite financial constraints, the Director-General recently approved and paid the allowance to all staff as a gesture of goodwill.

Additionally, NiMet revealed it had obtained approval for an upward review of its share of internally generated revenue (IGR) from NAMA, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), to support its staff welfare initiatives.

Sani reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to dialogue over confrontation, noting that “the unfolding situation remains critical, as the unions have not yet officially withdrawn their threat to resume industrial action.”

Stakeholders now await the unions’ next move as negotiations continue.

