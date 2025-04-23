NiMet Management Frowns At Strike By Labour Unions

Share

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has expressed disapproval over the ongoing strike action by labour unions, saying that the move was unnecessary as management is already making efforts to address their complaints.

A senior management official, who preferred not to be named, said the agency was disappointed by the union’s decision to embark on industrial action, especially as some of the contentious issues have either been resolved or are currently being addressed.

“Management is surprised and disheartened by the unions’ hardline position. Many of the disputed matters have already been addressed, and others are in various stages of resolution,” the official said.

NiMet noted that upon receiving notice of the planned strike, it responded comprehensively—detailing the status of each issue and reaffirming its commitment to open and constructive dialogue with union representatives.

“What’s even more puzzling is that just recently, the unions sent a letter appreciating NiMet’s labour-friendly policies. This abrupt change raises questions about possible external influences or hidden agendas aimed at undermining the agency’s leadership,” the source added.

Nonetheless, NiMet reiterated its commitment to peaceful engagement and expressed hope for a swift resolution to restore critical services.

In a related development, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has intervened in the matter.

Accordingly, a high-level meeting involving all parties has been scheduled for tomorrow in a bid to break the impasse and restore normal operations.

“We remain optimistic that reason will prevail. This strike serves no one’s interest—certainly not the public, whose safety and welfare depend on our services,” the official said. “No one cuts off their nose to spite their face.”

The ongoing strike has disrupted key weather forecasting and aviation support services nationwide, raising concerns among stakeholders in aviation, agriculture, and disaster management sectors about the broader implications of continued downtime.

Share