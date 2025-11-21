NiMet, Landmark Varsity Partner To Strengthen Climate Research, Education

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Landmark University aimed at advancing meteorological research and deepening climate science education in Nigeria.

According to a statement issued the NiMet Media Office, Abuja, the collaboration will enhance the collection and analysis of climate data and support initiatives that promote environmental resilience and sustainable national development.

The partnership will also drive policy advocacy and expand educational programs that integrate climate science into academic curricula.

Speaking during the signing of the MoU, the Director-General/CEO of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike, emphasized that the initiative aligns with NiMet’s mandate to improve data-driven predictions and early warning systems.

He noted that the collaboration would support research in key areas such as drought monitoring, flood analysis, and agricultural planning.

Also speaking, the Pro-Chancellor of Landmark University, Dr. Olumuyiwa Oyeniyi, highlighted the institution’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for joint research activities.

He added that the university would actively participate in research collaborations, staff exchange programs, and community outreach efforts aimed at translating scientific findings into practical solutions for farmers, policymakers, and local communities.

“The MoU reinforces the importance of strong partnerships between academic institutions and government agencies in addressing climate change and promoting sustainable development.

“By combining NiMet’s technical expertise with Landmark University’s research strength, the collaboration aims to support a more robust framework for climate monitoring, education, and innovation across Nigeria,” the statement noted.