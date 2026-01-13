NiMet Inaugurates AI Research, Integration Team

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has taken a major step toward technological innovation by inaugurating its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research and Integration Team focused on improving weather forecasting.

According to a statement from the NiMet Media Office, the inauguration forms part of the agency’s drive for digital transformation, innovation, and enhanced service delivery in meteorological and climate services.

“The inauguration underscores NiMet’s commitment to complement decades of physics-based forecasting with emerging AI-driven approaches, aligning with the Federal Government’s digital transformation agenda and the ongoing modernization of meteorological services in Nigeria,” the statement read.

The newly established team is tasked with: Identifying opportunities, standards, and best practices for AI in meteorology, Integrating AI-based tools into NiMet’s operational forecasting systems, Enhancing the speed, accuracy, and accessibility of weather predictions using hybrid AI–traditional models.

Speaking on the initiative, Prof. Charles Anosike, NiMet Director General/CEO, emphasized that building internal AI capacity is key to sustaining NiMet’s leadership in technological innovation.

He added that the responsible deployment of AI will support aviation safety, agriculture, disaster risk reduction, and national development.

Members of the AI Research and Integration Team were drawn from multiple units within NiMet, reflecting a multidisciplinary approach to innovation.

The inauguration marks another milestone in NiMet’s ongoing efforts to leverage digital technologies and research-driven solutions to deliver world-class meteorological services in Nigeria.