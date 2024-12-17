NiMet Hosts Stakeholders Workshop Ahead Of Public Unveiling Of 2025 Climate Prediction

Share

Ahead of the public presentation of the 2025 seasonal climate prediction (SCP), the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, on Tuesday, held a stakeholders workshop in Abuja, to discuss the socio-economic impact of the SCP.

According to a statement issued by the NiMet Office, the stakeholders who cut across different sectors of the economy commended NiMet for its invaluable services towards Nigeria’s socio-economic development, through the timely release of the SCP document every year.

While welcoming the stakeholders, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike, said that the stakeholders meeting was an essential process in the preparation of the 2025 SCP document.

He said that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) is positioned to climate-proof the economy by providing timely weather and climate information.

“Over the years the SCP has evolved in scope, including the concept of co-development which is adequately supported by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

“This concept of co-development allows critical stakeholders to be part of the production process of weather and climate information to increase the depth and improve the accuracy and the relevance of information provided.

“This concept also makes the Stakeholders co-own the weather and climate information generated”, Prof. Anosike said.

“I urge us all to reflect on the observed events of the various components of 2024 prediction, their socio-economic impacts across sectors and use our experiences to generate more robust advisories for the 2025 prediction to improve livelihoods, secure the nation’s food security status, and make our people resilient”, he concluded.

Representative of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in Nigeria, Dr. Bernard Gomez, represented by Dr. Rowland Abah commended NiMet as it has been issuing the seasonal climate prediction for over 10 years.

“I wish to commend NiMet for organizing this Stakeholders’ Workshop annually. It demonstrates NiMet’s capacity and leadership in forecasting weather and climate conditions. This is evident in the fact that NiMet now supports other African countries in producing their forecasts and building their capacity. This is highly commendable”.

Representative of the Executive Director of Advocacy For Women With Disabilities Initiative (AWWDI), a Non-Governmental Organisation, Bilkisu Yakubu, thanked the DG/CEO of NiMet Prof. Charles Anosike for making the workshop inclusive.

“It is the first time in the history of Nigeria. We are so proud of NiMet because of the hospitality that was given to us when we came to sign the MoU. I am very glad that we are working with NiMet. Particularly the DG/CEO Prof Anosike, he is the ambassador for inclusivity, especially when it comes to climate change”, she said.

The stakeholders forum serves as a feedback mechanism for NiMet. It ensures that the final SCP document meets everybody’s expectations as NiMet produces the final SCP document scheduled to be unveiled to the public in late January 2025 subject to the approval of the final date by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN.

Some of the ministries, agencies, and organizations that participated in the workshop are the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services (NAERLS), Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), Harvest Plus, Advocacy For Women With Disabilities Initiative (AWWDI), and others.

