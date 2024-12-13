NiMet Hosts 2nd Roundtable Meeting On Anticipatory Action Framework For Nigeria

Share

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) yesterday hosted the 2nd roundtable meeting on ‘Anticipatory Action Framework For Nigeria’ aimed at developing a unified approach and framework for anticipatory action in Nigeria.

The meeting was a follow-up to last month’s meeting convened by the Office of the Vice President Kashim Shettima in collaboration with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

NiMet Director-General Charles Anosike said the Bola Tinubu administration continues to play a crucial role in addressing humanitarian emergencies occasioned by conflicts, natural disasters, extreme weather events, climate change, etc.

He advocated for inter-agency cooperation and partnership to achieve collective success for Nigeria.

Anosike said: “In NiMet, with competent personnel and improved technological tools, we provide early warnings products and services through accurate, timely and actionable weather forecasts and climate prediction that allows anticipation of severe weather events.

“This enables individuals, authorities, and communities prepare for anticipatory early action such as evacuation, resource mobilization, infrastructure reinforcement, etc.

