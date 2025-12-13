NiMet Honours 2025 Retirees For Exemplary Service

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has honoured its 2025 retiring officers at a send-off ceremony held on Thursday, 11th December 2025.

According to a statement from the NiMet Media Office in Abuja, the Director-General/CEO of NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike, led Management and staff in celebrating the distinguished careers of officers who have completed 35 years of service or attained the statutory retirement age.

In his address, Anosike described the event as a significant moment in the agency’s institutional journey.

He commended the retirees for their professionalism, operational expertise, and unwavering commitment to NiMet’s mandate.

Anosike also noted that their contributions form a vital part of the agency’s history, having provided stability, institutional memory, and mentorship to younger professionals.

The DG emphasised that the retirees upheld NiMet’s core values, transferred critical knowledge, and consistently maintained the standards that define the agency’s excellence.

He added that their service has strengthened NiMet’s resilience and supported its progress over the years.

The retirees, in their separate remarks, expressed deep appreciation to Professor Anosike for his transformative leadership. They praised him for repositioning NiMet, improving staff morale, and championing reforms that have enhanced both operational efficiency and the Agency’s national visibility.

They described his tenure as one marked by innovation, integrity, and renewed institutional direction.

Professor Anosike congratulated the retirees and wished them robust health, fulfilment, and continued success as they begin new chapters in their personal endeavours.