NiMet, GAIN Strengthen Partnership To Improve Nutritional Health

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) are strengthening their partnership to tackle the human suffering caused by malnutrition, a challenge that continues to affect many communities.

This development was announced following a strategic meeting held at NiMet headquarters in Abuja on Friday, 21st March 2025.

Speaking at the meeting, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Charles Anosike, remarked that nutrition begins with soil health and that weather has a significant impact on both soil and plant nutrition.

“It’s very important that we formalize the relationship between NiMet and GAIN so that we can increase our understanding of the link between weather, soil health, and nutrition. With that, we have a chance to foster sustainable agricultural practices in Nigeria and help our people,” he said.

Anosike added that NiMet is already downscaling the 2025 seasonal climate predictions into local languages in collaboration with some of its partners. “Going forward, once NiMet unveils the seasonal climate prediction, both organizations can partner to disseminate this information to farmers,” he submitted.

Responding, the Country Director of GAIN, Michael Ojo, stated that the organization’s mandate is to tackle the human suffering caused by malnutrition.

“We have been working together with NiMet for at least three years. NiMet has been like family to GAIN, supporting us not only through weather forecasts but also by providing training to the farmers and extension workers we work with.

“We appreciate the support and commitment of the able team at NiMet. We hope to further progress our relationship by including joint research and training in our list of activities,” Ojo said.

He explained that, as part of their value chain activities, both organizations will partner on issues related to climate change and the environment and how these impact agriculture and food systems.

They will also leverage each other’s competencies in areas such as producing crop calendars, optimizing predictions for certain crops, and expanding climate predictions into the local languages of communities not presently covered.

