NiMet Forecasts Thunderstorms Across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted a thundery weather across the country today and tomorrow.

The weather outlook released at the weekend predicted sunny skies today over the northern region throughout the forecast period with the exception of some parts of Adamawa, Kaduna and Taraba states where isolated thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon/evening hours.

It said: “Sunny skies with few clouds are expected across the North Central region during the morning period. Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Kogi, Kwara and Nasarawa.

“In the southern region, cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are anticipated with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Cross River states.”

