NiMet Forecasts Rain, Flash Floods Nationwide

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted rainy and thundery weather conditions across the country today and tomorrow, warning of possible flash floods in some areas.

NiMet’s weather outlook said sunny skies with patches of clouds would be expected over the North. The agency said thunderstorms with moderate rain were anticipated in the morning over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Katsina, and Kano.

According to NiMet, later in the day, thunderstorms and rain are forecast over Adamawa, Taraba, Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, and Kebbi.

It said: “In the central region, light to moderate morning rain is expected over Niger, Benue, FCT, Kogi, Plateau, and Nasarawa, with moderate rainfall anticipated in Plateau, Niger, the FCT, Kwara, Kogi, and Nasarawa later in the day.