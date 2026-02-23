NiMet Forecasts Nationwide Three-Day Dust Haze, Cloudy Conditions

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has announced a three-day dust haze and cloudy conditions across the country from Monday, February, 23 to Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

The agency in its weather outlook released on Sunday projected a slight dust haze over the northern region on Monday throughout the forecast period.

“Morning: Slight dust haze is anticipated across the region. However, moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility ranging from 2 to 5 km is expected over parts of Borno and Yobe.

“Afternoon/Evening: Slight dust haze conditions are expected to persist across the region, while moderate dust haze may continue over parts of Borno and Yobe,” it stated.

READ ALSO:

For the North Central region, NiMet predicted a slight dust haze throughout Monday.

In the southern region, the agency anticipated a cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine and slim chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

Later in the day, thunderstorms accompanied by light rains are expected in some parts of Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, Edo, Bayelsa, Cross River, Rivers, Delta and Akwa Ibom States.

On Tuesday, NiMet forecast moderate dust haze across the northern region, with visibility ranging from 2km to 5km.

The North Central region is expected to experience slight dust haze, while the southern region will likely see cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine and chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

Thunderstorms with light rains are also predicted later in the day over parts of Lagos, Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Bayelsa, Cross River, Rivers, Delta and Akwa Ibom.

The agency has advised Individuals with respiratory conditions to take necessary precautions as dust haze may reduce horizontal visibility.

Also, thunderstorms may be accompanied by gusty winds hence residents have been urged to remain vigilant.

Additionally, Airline operators were encouraged to obtain airport-specific weather information from NiMet for effective operational planning.