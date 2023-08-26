NIMET Flood Prediction: Eno Leads Citizens On Active Participation In Environmental Sanitation

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has taken the lead in keeping the State clean to avert the 2023 flood predictions outlook of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) by actively participating in the August state-wide environmental sanitation exercise.

Taking a break to address the press at Park Road by Urua Nka in Eket Local Government Area of the state, where he participated up the gutters, Governor Eno said it was time to be deliberate about keeping Akwa Ibom clean and ensure the free flow of drainages to ensure a healthy living and save the state from the NIMET flood threat.

He acknowledged the cooperation of Eket Local Government Council with the AkwaI Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency (AKSEPWMA) to achieve the huge success recorded in the August environmental sanitation exercise and commended community leaders and citizens of the area for ensuring compliance.

Eno stressed that Akwa Ibom people are known for hard work and cleanliness, declaring that the time has come for all hands to be on deck to justify the state’s serenity and good reputation as the cleanest in Nigeria.

He reasoned that the NIMET alert should get everyone on their toes towards averting the disaster, warning that the state government through relevant agencies will evoke existing laws against defaulters and institute new regulations where necessary.

On his part, the AKSEPWMA Chairman, Prince Akpan Ikim, commended the proactive disposition of Governor Eno in governance and leading by example, stressing that his disposition underscores the governor’s seriousness in ensuring the practicability of his policies, as already demonstrated in the desilting of drains on Atiku Abubakar Avenue in Uyo and floating a sanitation pilot programme in Ewet Housing Estate in Uyo.

Ikim assured of AKSEPWMA’s readiness to enforce the governor’s order to the latter, in accordance with the Law establishing the Agency, adding that the agency is set to mobilize its enforcement officers to inspect and serve abatement notices to defaulting residents, after which they will be made to face the Law.

Also, the Chairman, Eket Local Government Council, Mr. Akaninyene Tommey, conveyed the delight of the Eket people for the privilege of having Governor Umo Eno flag off the special environmental sanitation campaign drive in Eket and thanked the governor for participating in the clean-up exercise in the area

Mr. Tommey gave assurances of his Council’s commitment to sustain the tempo of Governor Umo Eno’s A.R.I.S.E Agenda across all sectors in the Eket Local Government Area.

The Akwa Ibom state commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Frank Archibong was among Eket community members who participated in the exercise.