NiMet DG Stresses Need To Integrate Meteorological Data Into Urban Transformation

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Charles Anosike, has said that the increasing challenges of climate change and growing populations make it imperative for meteorological data to be integrated into urban transformation to ensure adequate preparedness for climate disasters.

Anosike made this statement on Tuesday at the Abuja City Environmental Sustainability Summit, which was organized by Comrade Yussuf Olatunji Kelani, the Special Assistant to the President on Climate Change Matters.

According to Anosike, “The theme of the event, ‘Sustainable Urban Transformation: Building a Resilient and Green Abuja,’ reminds us of our collective responsibility to reshape Abuja into resilient, eco-friendly spaces that safeguard the well-being of our future generations.”

He explained that sustainable urban transformation involves making deliberate changes to cities to improve their environmental, social, and economic aspects of development.

“In the efforts to transform Abuja, climate-smart practices and social inclusion must be prioritized. We must embrace a systemic approach to help improve our understanding of how different drivers of hazards, exposure, vulnerability, and their dynamic root causes combine to exacerbate the impact of climate disasters,” Anosike remarked.

He further reminded attendees that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency offers essential services that advance sustainability, productivity, and effective environmental management.

NiMet’s weather forecasts, climate services, and seasonal climate predictions enable environmental managers to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and adapt to changing climate conditions.

“Sustainable urban transformation and meteorology are intrinsically linked. As cities grow and evolve, their meteorological conditions, including weather patterns and climate, significantly impact their sustainability efforts. Understanding and addressing these impacts is crucial for creating resilient and sustainable urban environments,”Anosike concluded.

