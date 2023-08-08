NiMet DG Lauds Collaboration With ATACA On Information Dissemination

The Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof. Mansur Bako, on Tuesday, appreciated the partnership that existed between the Agency and Abuja Transport and Aviation Correspondents Association (ATACA) in disseminating weather information to the public.

Speaking in Abuja at the presentation of an ATACA Magazine that featured the organization’s 20th Anniversary by the Association’s Exco, Bako thanked the Association for feeding the Nigerian public with critical weather information which he said was currently making the lives of many sectors better.

He said, “We deal with perishable products, services, and information, so we need a clearer platform to get this information fast to the public”.

Bako explained that “one of the components of our strategic plan is collaboration, so this is one of such very helpful collaborations which enables the public to know what we are doing as an Agency”.

While presenting the magazine to the DG, ATACA Chairman, Mr. Leonard Oru lauded the Agency for recognising the media, especially for their contributions to supporting the Agency.

“We are here to seal the collaboration between ATACA and NiMet. The Agency has been of great support to us, they appreciate the support that we are giving to them and it is encouraging.

“Therefore, we came up with a magazine that featured the 20th Anniversary of NiMet, we didn’t leave critical things that the Organization is doing, like the N500 billion NiMet has saved, above all the losses that were saved for Nigeria.

“If you are talking about good leadership, then you will talk about the ability to recover debts and manage losses, in this regard, I think NiMet has done well,” he stated.

Over the years, the media, particularly ATACA members, have been at the forefront of disseminating information about NiMet to the public, especially weather information.