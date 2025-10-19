NiMet Dg Honoured Among Nigeria’s Top 100 Environmental, Sustainability Professionals

The Director General/ Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Professor Charles Anosike, was honoured with Nigeria’s Top 100 Environmental and Sustainability Professionals Award by Environment Africa Magazine. According to a statement from NiMet Office, Abuja, yesterday, Anosike was represented at the event by Mrs Glory Onyegbule, Director of Applied Meteorological Services.

The statement reads: “Prof. Charles Anosike’s recognition as one of Nigeria’s Top 100 Environmental and Sustainability Professionals is rooted in his impactful, forwardthinking work in climate resilience, particularly his efforts to ensure that weather and climate information directly supports vulnerable communities, critical sectors, and longterm national planning.

“In recent months, Prof. Anosike has led a transformative push to make climate data more actionable, inclusive, and accessible. Under his direction, early warning systems have been significantly upgraded to provide timely, impact-based forecasts that help mitigate the effects of floods, droughts, and other extreme weather events.