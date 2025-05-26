NiMet DG Elected President ECOWAS C’ttee Of Directors Of NMHSs

Share

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer, & Permanent Representative of Nigeria with WMO, Professor Charles Anosike, has been elected President of the ECOWAS Committee of Directors of National Hydrological and Meteorological Services (NMHSs).

According to a statement on Monday from the NiMet Media office, his election took place during the Committee’s 14th Meeting, which was held from 20 to 22 May 2025 in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Committee, comprising heads of NMHSs across West Africa, promotes regional collaboration on weather, climate, and water services, with a focus on early warning systems, disaster risk reduction, and climate resilience under the ECOWAS Hydromet Initiative.

In his acceptance remarks, Professor Anosike reaffirmed his dedication to strengthening regional cooperation.

He said: “as we confront the challenges of climate change, our collective action is crucial. I am honoured to lead this Committee at such a pivotal time.”

Delegates from ECOWAS member states—Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Togo, and Cape Verde (virtually)—attended, along with partners including WMO, ACMAD, AGRHYMET, WASCAL, ECOWAS Commission, the World Bank, and MOWCA.

The meeting was officially opened by Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, alongside Dr. Ibrahim Kana, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry. A key highlight was the review of the “Early Warnings for All (EW4ALL)” initiative, targeting full regional implementation by 2027.

Prof. Anosike’s election underscores Nigeria’s regional leadership and commitment to advancing climate action, innovation, and coordination among NMHSs in West Africa.

Share