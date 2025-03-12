NiMet DG/CEO Charges Staff On Budget Implementation

Share

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Charles Anosike, has charged the staff of the agency to implement the 2025 budget in line with the established strategic objectives.

Anosike gave this charge on Tuesday while speaking at the Budget retreat of the agency in Abuja.

“We have to prioritize our work and projects and ensure that the projects and our activities conform with the established strategic objectives of the agency.

“These objectives are covered through five critical themes, namely, Infrastructure development, sufficient finance, effective stakeholder partnerships, employees’ growth and welfare, and efficient operations.

“The outcome will be a Nigerian Meteorological Agency that is vibrant, efficient and sustainable.”

Anosike also charged the staff to operate within the procurement laws and processes and be guided with the knowledge that budgetary performance is key to delivering the overall objective of NiMet.

Anosike said that the retreat was primarily to review the 2025 budget of the agency and discuss managerial and welfare-related issues and achievements recorded so far.

