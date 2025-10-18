NiMet DG Bags Nigeria’s Top 100 Environmental And Sustainability Professionals

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Professor Charles Anosike, was honoured with Nigeria’s Top 100 Environmental and Sustainability Professionals Award by Environment Africa Magazine.

According to a statement from NiMet Office, Abuja, on Saturday, Anosike was represented at the event by Mrs Glory Onyegbule, Director of Applied Meteorological Services.

The statement reads: “Prof. Charles Anosike’s recognition as one of Nigeria’s Top 100 Environmental and Sustainability Professionals is rooted in his impactful, forward-thinking work in climate resilience, particularly his efforts to ensure that weather and climate information directly supports vulnerable communities, critical sectors, and long-term national planning.

“In recent months, Prof. Anosike has led a transformative push to make climate data more actionable, inclusive, and accessible. Under his direction, early warning systems have been significantly upgraded to provide timely, impact-based forecasts that help mitigate the effects of floods, droughts, and other extreme weather events.

“These systems are not only more accurate, but they are now reaching farmers, local governments, and disaster managers in real time, often through digital platforms and mobile networks.

“He has also championed the use of digital climate advisory services and AI-powered forecasting tools to deliver tailored weather insights, especially to smallholder farmers who are among the most vulnerable to climate shocks.

“By translating forecasts into local languages and formats, his work is breaking down long-standing barriers in climate communication and ensuring that no community is left behind.

“What sets Prof. Anosike apart is his systems approach, building partnerships across universities, development agencies, and the private sector to scale sustainable infrastructure, expand weather station networks, and train a new generation of climate scientists.

“He has also been a vocal advocate for integrating climate risk into urban planning and sustainability reporting, pushing institutions and businesses to take a proactive stance on resilience.

“Prof. Anosike’s work is not only helping Nigeria adapt to today’s climate challenges but also building the foundation for a more resilient and sustainable future. His recognition is a testament to practical leadership grounded in science, collaboration, and impact.

“In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Prof. Anosike was given a double honour and also awarded a Certificate of Recognition as Nigeria’s Top ECO-HERO 2025.”