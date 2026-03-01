NiMet DG Bags African Public Sector Leader Of The Year Award

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Professor Charles Anosike, was honoured at the 2026 African Leadership Persons of the Year Awards held in Accra, Ghana.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Sunday in Abuja by the Media Office of the

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), noting that the award took place on Saturday, February 28.

The statement reads: “Professor Anosike was named African Public Sector Leader of the Year in recognition of his transformational leadership at NiMet, particularly in strengthening climate services, advancing early warning systems, deepening aviation meteorology standards, and repositioning the Agency as a strategic institution for national development.

“The award ceremony was a high-level side event of the African Leadership Conference themed “Reimagining African Governance and Development: New Pathways for Economic Transformation and Institutional Renewal.

“The conference convened Heads of State, senior government officials, development partners, and institutional leaders to deliberate on governance innovation, climate resilience, and economic transformation across the continent.

“The event, organised by African Leadership Magazine, a leading pan-African publication and policy platform that promotes leadership excellence, governance reforms, and sustainable development across Africa, brought together influential voices from government, business, and civil society.

“Through its annual Persons of the Year (POTY) recognition, the Magazine spotlights leaders driving measurable impact within their institutions and countries.

“Other distinguished honourees at the event included President John Dramani Mahama (African of the Year), President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah (African Political Leader of the Year), and Prime Minister Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane (African Inspirational Leader of the Year), among several other continental leaders.

“Under Professor Anosike’s leadership, NiMet has not only strengthened operational efficiency and service delivery but has also been positioned as one of the most digitally compliant government institutions in Nigeria, embedding transparency, automation, and data-driven systems into its core processes. The recognition affirms NiMet’s rising institutional credibility and its expanding role in advancing climate intelligence, aviation safety, and national resilience.”