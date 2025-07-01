NiMet, CERT-ABU Sign MoU To Strengthen Environmental Monitoring

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Centre for Energy Research and Training (CERT) of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, have formalized a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening environmental monitoring and advancing scientific research.

The MoU, signed in Abuja, was witnessed by the Vice Chancellor of ABU, Professor Adamu Ahmed, and the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike.

Speaking at the ceremony, Professor Anosike underscored the importance of science and innovation in addressing national challenges and improving public outcomes.

“Our collaboration with CERT-ABU will support joint research in climate science, enhance radiological monitoring—including in aviation—and foster climate-smart agricultural practices. Together, we are leveraging science to improve livelihoods and build national resilience,” he stated.

He highlighted the pivotal role meteorological data plays in promoting environmental safety, enhancing agricultural productivity, and informing early warning systems. He also referenced collaborative efforts in soil mapping, downscaling of Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP), and capacity building for professionals across key sectors.

In his remarks, Professor Adamu Ahmed praised NiMet for its contributions to agricultural development, particularly through the provision of accurate and timely weather and climate information that supports farming and food security.

“Through this partnership with NiMet, we look forward to joint initiatives in radioactive materials mapping, technical training, and the development of tools and strategies to enhance environmental monitoring, food security, and public safety,” he said.

The MoU marks a milestone in inter-agency cooperation, reinforcing the federal government’s focus on science-based solutions to address climate change, environmental degradation, and disaster risk management.