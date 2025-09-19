NiMet, C-WINS Join Forces To Advance Climate Action

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Centre for Wellbeing and Integrated Nutrition Solutions (C-WINS) have struck a partnership aimed at advancing climate action in Nigeria through integrated solutions linking climate, public health, food security, soil health, and community resilience.

The partnership will focus on developing localised early-warning systems for farmers, rolling out community workshops on climatesmart agriculture, and providing real-time climate data to improve food production and reduce climate-related health risks.

In a statement yesterday, quoted NiMet DirectorGeneral Charles Anosike as saying the agency and CWINS would jointly launch community workshops on climate-smart agriculture, where farmers will learn adaptation techniques based on real-time climate data.