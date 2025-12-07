NiMet Boosts Managerial Capacity With Strategic

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has commenced a major capacity-building drive aimed at improving operational efficiency and strengthening leadership within the agency.

In partnership with the Institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria (Chartered), NiMet organised a two-day Executive Leadership Programme (ELP) for senior and mid-level management staff in Abuja.

Declaring the programme open, the Director-General/CEO of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike, said effective management is crucial to national development and the agency’s ability to address climate-related challenges.

“Continuous improvement means getting better every day. Our work requires establishing order, stability, and excellence while growing trust and teamwork,” Anosike said.

The high-impact training sessions covered succession planning, stakeholders’ engagement, financial management, strategic leadership, public entrepreneurship, organizational culture, and ethics in team leadership.

NiMet said the initiative reflects its commitment to professional development, improved service delivery, and ensuring timely, accurate and reliable meteorological services for national growth and sustainability.