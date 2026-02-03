NiMet Berates Farmers For Claiming N5trn Loss To Weather Forecasts

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has vehemently condemned reports alleging that Nigerian farmers lost N5 trillion to poor weather forecasts, describing the claims as false, unsubstantiated and economically irresponsible.

In a statement signed on Tuesday in Abuja by Rabiatu Lawal Ado, Acting Head of the Public Relations Unit, NiMet described the report as a campaign of calumny, noting that it was contained in publications by The Nation of February 2, 2026, titled “Farmers Lost N5 Trillion to Weather Forecasts,” and Daily Trust of February 3, 2026, titled “Farmers Lose N5 Trillion in 24 Months.

Therefore, NiMet rejected the claims attributed to the Foundation for Peace Professionals, noting that they were not supported by any verifiable data, transparent methodology or independent assessment.

The agency stressed that it has, for over 140 years, provided credible and accurate weather and climate forecasts that support policy planning across critical sectors of the economy.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, has been drawn to the Campaign of Calumny, deliberate falsehood, unsubstantiated and economically irresponsible publications from February 2, 2026; The Nation p.26 “Farmers lost N5 trillion to weather forecasts” and Daily Trust February 3, 2026″Farmers lose N5 trillion in 24 months” (Online)

“The bogus and alarmist claim attributed to The Foundation for Peace Professionals that Nigerian Farmers have lost “nearly N5trillion” in productive capital due largely to NiMet weather forecast is not supported by any verifiable data, transparent methodology or independent assessment.

“The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, has for over 140 years being providing credible and accurate climate weather forecasts, which has aided in policy planning for different sectors of the economy for 2024 and 2025 different development partners, world Meteorological Organization, WMO, stakeholders and indeed Farmers from the different geo political zones have all adjudged NiMet forecast to have eclipsed the 60 percent threshold to over 90%.

“NiMet’s Seasonal Climate Predictions (SCPs), Early Warning Alerts, and localised agro-advisories have consistently empowered farmers across the country to make informed decisions on planting dates, crop selection, irrigation planning, and risk mitigation. These services are disseminated through multiple platforms, including state governments, extension services, media outlets, and digital channels.

“According to the executive summary from the 2025 Wet season Agricultural performance in Nigeria- collaboration of important stakeholders in the Agricultural value chain like IAR, NBS, FDA, FDAE, P&PCD, FDF&A, NASC, IAR&T, NRCRI, NCRI, LCRI, NIFOR, NAPRI, DAC-ABU, NIFFR, ADPS, FMLD and State ministries of Agriculture, State ministries of Livestock Development, commodity-based Associations, the Agricultural sector witnessed an increase in crop yields as well as livestock production.

“The survey also revealed that Nigerian agriculture remains a vital source of stability and opportunity, contributing to food security and economic growth.

“Production of rice, maize, cowpea, yam, cassava, and groundnut increased over 2024 levels, while food prices fell across all zones, reflecting improved supply and the effectiveness of ongoing interventions.

“The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, remains committed to supporting national food security, climate resilience, and sustainable agricultural development.

“The Agency will not be deterred by sensational narratives and urges stakeholders, civil society organisations, and the media to engage responsibly, constructively, and factually on matters of national importance.”