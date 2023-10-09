NiMet Announces 3-Day Dust Haze, Thunderstorms Nationwide

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Sunday predicted dust haze and thunderstorms from Monday to Wednesday across the nation.

This was contained in NiMet’s Weather Outlook released in Abuja announcing the dust haze with a visibility range of 1km to 3km and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1, 000m was anticipated over the northern region on Monday.

The report reads, “There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba state later in the day.

“Thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, and Niger states in the morning while visibility values are expected to be between 2km to 5 km over the North Central states due to the dust in suspension.

“Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa and Benue states in the afternoon and evening.

“Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Cross River, Rivers, Lagos, Delta and Akwa Ibom states during the morning hours.”

The agency also predicted thunderstorms with rains over parts of Edo, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Ebonyi, Imo Oyo, Imo, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Lagos States later in the day.

The agency said that moderate dust haze with visibility ranging from 2km to 5km and localized visibility of 1,000m or less is anticipated over the northern region throughout Tuesday during the forecast period.

The forecast indicates a hazy atmosphere with occasional sunshine in the North Central region, along with the possibility of morning thunderstorms in parts of Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory, and Benue.

NiMet predicted thunderstorms over parts of Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Benue and Kwara states later in the day.

The report further reads, “Cloudy morning is expected over the Southern region with prospects of thunderstorms and rains over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Delta, Lagos, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ogun, Edo, Oyo, Delta, Osun, Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa and Lagos states.”

NiMet expects moderate dust haze with visibility ranging from 2km to 5km over the North throughout the forecast period on Wednesday.

It predicted cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the North Central region during the morning hours.

It added, “In the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Benue and Nasarawa states. Cloudy skies with sunshine intervals are anticipated over the Southern region in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Enugu, Edo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Imo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Delta, Lagos and Bayelsa states.”

NiMet claimed that moderate to heavy rainfall can potentially result in flash floods, and they advise the public to exercise caution, avoiding driving or walking through floodwaters.

It advised citizens to take necessary safety precautions as strong winds would likely precede and accompany the thunderstorms.

The report concluded, “Disaster Risk Managers, Agencies, and individuals should be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property during the rainy season.

“All Airline operators are advised to avail themselves of weather reports and alerts periodically from NiMet for effective planning for their operations.”