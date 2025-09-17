NiMet, Adamawa Varsity Forge Strategic Climate Partnership

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and Adamawa State University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) designed to strengthen the timely delivery of early warnings and promote targeted research in climatology and climate change.

According to a statement from the Media office of NiMet on Wednesday, this partnership aims not only to enhance the accuracy and speed of early warnings—such as real-time weather alerts and seasonal forecasts tailored for local farmers and communities in Adamawa State—but also to support the creation of specialized training programs for students and practitioners, and the publication of joint research findings that address region-specific climate challenges.

In his remarks, NiMet Director-General/CEO, Prof. Charles Anosike, emphasized the need for tertiary institutions to work closely with the agency on research and the effective dissemination of early warnings.

He noted that, in line with the UN’s “Early Warning for All 2027” initiative, such collaborations are critical to strengthening food security, protecting lives and property, and building local resilience to extreme weather events.

Anosike highlighted specific areas of focus for the partnership, including climate data analysis, drought and flood monitoring, and the integration of climate science into community-based disaster preparedness.

Building on this vision, Prof. Augustine Clement, Vice-Chancellor of Adamawa State University, expressed his commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange.

He assured NiMet that the university would actively engage in projects such as co-developing educational workshops, curating climate research internships, and supporting community outreach programs that translate scientific findings into practical guidance for the public and policymakers in the state.

This partnership underscores the vital role of academic–agency cooperation in advancing Nigeria’s capacity to anticipate, respond to, and mitigate the impacts of climate change.