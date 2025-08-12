NIMC Upgrades Diaspora NIN Enrolment Platform

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) yesterday announced the upgrade of its diaspora enrolment platform to enhance the management and delivery of National Identification Number (NIN) services to Nigerians living abroad.

According to a statement s by the Director Corporate Communications Kayode Adegoke, the upgrade will deliver a more seamless, robust, secure, and efficient service experience for diaspora applicants.

As part of the process, NIMC’s Diaspora Front-End Partners (FEPs) have been onboarded onto the new system and given intensive training to ensure effective application and management of the platform.

All FEPs are expected to obtain and activate their NIN enrolment licenses on the upgraded platform within the next 48 hours, after which diaspora Nigerians can access services from compliant centres.

NIMC however apologised for the inconvenience caused during the upgrade and announced the creation of a dedicated service team to address enrolment issues. According to the statement, diaspora applicants facing challenges on NIN enrolment platform are advised to contact the Commission.