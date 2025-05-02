NIMC Approves Price Review Of Products, Services

Share

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) yesterday reviewed the prices of its products and services after a decade of maintaining the same pricing structure.

The Head, Communication Unit, NIMC, Dr Kayode Adegoke, said in a statement that NIMC conducted a comprehensive review to ensure alignment with current operational costs and industry standards.

Adegoke said the revised pricing structure aimed at maintaining the quality and integrity of NIMC’s services while ensuring affordability and accessibility for Nigerians.

He said the new prices would take effect immediately. He said: “NIMC warns all Front-End Partners (FEPs) to adhere strictly to the new pricing structure.

Any FEP found charging more than the approved rates will face sanctions, including license revocation. “NIMC is committed to protecting the interests of Nigerians and ensuring that our services are delivered at fair and transparent prices.”

According to the NIMC spokesman, the new pricing structure will be published on NIMC’s website, www.nimc. gov.ng, where it can be accessed by all Nigerians and relevant stakeholders.

Adegoke said NIMC reaffirmed its commitment to providing secure and reliable identity services to Nigerians.

