NIMC And The Powering Of Nigeria’s Digital Identity

Through the instrumentality of the Renewed Hope Agenda, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has continued to play a strategic role in the national development equation. This is undertaken through the provision of a unique and verifiable identity for citizens and legal residents.

No doubt, the afore-stated mandate has put the identity commission at the core of the nation’s digital transformation agenda, linking identity to service delivery, financial inclusion, national security and economic planning and development.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in exercising his supervisory power over the NIMC, has ensured a centralised data management system, in the overall interest of national security and public safety.

This comes in the face of an increasingly digital world, where identity has become the gateway to opportunity, security and efficient governance. The NIMC has proven its delivery capacity, amid Nige- ria’s push to enthrone a trusted, inclusive and interoperable identity system.

Core Responsibility

Among others, the NIMC is empowered to establish database manage, own, operate, and maintain the National Identity Database. It also harmonises, integrates different existing government identification databases into the central system.

In addition to these, the Commission also has the following responsibilities to wit: registration of Nigerian citizens and lawful non-citizens residing in the country; identification Issuance such as unique NINs and GMPC (e-ID cards) to registered individuals, provide secure digital identity authentication and verification for all transactions (financial, travel, education).

In executing its authority, the NIMC is expected to remove frag- mented and duplicated identity systems by creating a harmonised, single source of truth for personal data.

Through the National Identi- fication Number (NIN), individuals are assigned a unique, lifelong identity that cuts across sectors.

Arguably, the NIN prides itself as the basic requirement for accessing critical services such as telecommunications, banking, passport issuance, voter registration, social intervention programmes and education-related platforms. This integration has boosted data integrity, reduced fraud and improved planning across government institutions.

In the last two years, the system has reasonably scaled up enrollment nationwide, deploying thousands of enrolment centres across urban and rural communities.

The NIMC has also partnered with state governments, private sector agents and international development partners to accelerate coverage, particularly among underserved populations.

To achieve the set objective, special attention has been devoted to enrolling children, persons with disabilities, internally displaced persons and Nigerians in the diaspora. By extending identity coverage to these groups, NIMC is advancing social inclusion and ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital economy.

Championing technology-enabled reform

It is a no-brainer that operations of the National Identity Management Commission are becoming technology-reliant, moreso with the introduction of the NIMC Mobile ID, side-by-side with the improved NIN slip. With the QR code verification, the innovations seek to enhance convenience, security and real-time authentication.

These initiatives allow individuals and service providers to verify identities quickly while reducing the risks associated with physical documents.

There are strong indications that the critical agency of government has also strengthened data protection and cybersecurity frameworks in line with global best practices, reassuring Nigerians that their personal information is safeguarded against misuse.

Identity commission as catalyst

Notwithstanding its contribution to governance, NIMC’s role has direct economic implications on the body polity. A robust digital identity system lowers the cost of doing business, supports Know-Your-Customer (KYC) processes, boosts financial inclusion and enables targeted social investments.

For fintechs, telecom operators and service providers, the NIN framework provides a reliable foundation for customer onboarding and service delivery. Safely speaking, accurate identification data is a powerful tool for national security and development planning.

By supporting law enforcement, migration management and population statistics, NIMC contributes to evidence-based policymaking and improved public safety. The availability of credible demographic data also aids infrastructure development, healthcare planning and education policies.

Meanwhile, as the sub-regional dominant power continues its mission to deepening digital transformation, NIMC’s role will not cease to occupy a pride of place in The Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu’s Administration.

The Commission is focused on achieving universal identity coverage, strengthening interoperability with public and private databases, and enhancing user experience across all touchpoints.

In a nation of about 240 million people, identity is more than a number—it is access, empowerment and recognition. Through sustained reforms, strategic partnerships and innovation, the National Identity Management Commission is laying the foundation for a more inclusive, efficient and digitally empowered Nigeria.

Ministerial mission

In his determination to implement the Renewed Hope Agenda across the agencies he superintends, Minister Tunji-Ojo has not relented in his advocacy for NIMC to build a secure, unified digital identity system, as he refers to it as the backbone of national security and development, insisting in the process on its centrality in tackling crime, enhancing service delivery (like passports), and integrating data across agencies for a new Nigeria that is founded on technology and innovation.

Summary of minister’s position on NIMC

The Minister of Interior visualises NIMC as the veritable foundation for national development, with identity management as fundamental for governance, security, and service delivery.

Accordingly, the former parliamentarian had declared, inter Alia, thus: “If you do not get the identity of the people right, you can’t protect them”.

On data harmonisation, the minister has not relented in pushing for the consolidation of all national identity data into a central hub, ending fragmented systems, and integrating with other agencies.

More importantly, the minister believes that diligent, right and proper coordination of data impacts positively on national security: in his informed view, “a robust identity system is vital for controlling crime, combating identity theft (citing cases of non-Nigerians with NINs), and securing borders”.

The minister further envisions technology integration as necessary, as it leverages digital tools such as the NINAuth app and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) for verifiable, secure digital identity.

The Ondo-born politician and administrator par excellence argues that accountability and efficiency work to streamline processes, clear backlogs (like passport production), and ensure data protection along- side data harnessing.

On Given its strategic importance, Tunji-Ojo considers the identity ecosystem as a “strategic national infrastructure” needed for global trust in Nigerian credentials. Above all, he sees the identity com- mission as central in the trans- formation of Nigeria’s security architecture.

Areas of Improvement

In the face of the milestone recorded by the NIMC in the last two years, lie such challenges as adequate funding, less than salutary public awareness, enrolment hiccups (people with disabilities being the worse hit), as well as difficulty in accessing service by the rural populace.

