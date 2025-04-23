NIMASA’s Spokesman Wins Nsa Award In Marine, Blue Economy Sector

Share

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)’ Head of Public Relations, Edward Omoruyi Osagie, has been crowned as the most outstanding spokesperson in the Marine and Blue economy sector.

Osagie emerged as the best in this category during the award ceremony of the 2025 edition of the “National Spokespersons’ Awards (NSAwards) held in Abuja.

It was revealed that 62 finalists were shortlisted for recognition across 21 competitive categories in this year’s edition of the competition. Three spokespersons in the maritime industry participated in the final of the award ceremony.

They included Edwardthe Head of the Public Relations Department of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Osagie, General Manager of, the Corporate and Strategic Communication Department of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ikechukwu Onyemekara and Head of Public Relations unit of Sifax Group, Muyiwa Akande, Osagie of NIMASA emerged as a finalist in three categories, which include Spokesperson of the Year, which happens to be the lead category, Outstanding Spokesperson (crisis management – public sector) and Marine and Blue economy sector.

Also, Akande featured as a finalist in two categories: the Spokesperson of the Year category and the Marine and Blue Economy sector, while Onyemekara of NPA features as a finalist in the Marine and Blue economy sector.

However, in the final section, Osagie beat all the contestants in the marine and blue economy category to emerge a winner.

In other categories, the Head of the Media and Publicity Unit of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Dele Oyewale, a Deputy Commander of the EFCC, emerged as Outstanding Federal Government Spokesperson of the Year, 2025.

Oyewale emerged winner in a highly competitive category that included Presidential Spokesman, Mr. Bayo Onanuga and Josephine Adokuru Mudasiru of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

The Chairman of the award’s Adjudication Committee, Dr Shaibu Husseini, while commending the nominees, emphasised that the selection process was rigorous and driven by merit.

Share