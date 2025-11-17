NIMASA’s New Maritime Labour E-Platform To boost Competitiveness

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has expressed confidence that its maritime labour e-platform would boost the sector’s competitiveness.

At a workshop to sensitise users of the portal through practical demonstrations and interactive sessions held in Lagos, the agency’s Deputy Director/Head, Public Relations,Osagie Edward said in a statement that the seminar practicalised the process of registering, verifying and issuing identity cards to seafarers and dockworkers via the agency’s portal (@nimasa. gov.ng), moting that there was practical support measures, including training, cybersecurity and planning a phased rollout to ensure smooth adoption were discussed.

The NIMASA Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, Mr Jibril Abba stressed the importance of the digital platform to achieving global competitiveness, explaning that “our digital transformation is underway. This year we launched the Maritime Labour E-Platform, building on our 2022 dockworkers registration success.