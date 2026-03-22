NIMASA’s DG Gets Award Of Recognition For Mentorship

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dayo Mobereola, has been honoured with an Award of Recognition by his alma mater, St. Patrick’s Grammar School, Ibadan, in appreciation of his impactful mentorship and commitment to the development of younger generations.

The agency’s Deputy Director/Head, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, explained that the recognition was conferred during the school’s 64th Founders’ Day celebration held in Ibadan, where he joined other alumni and stakeholders to celebrate the institution’s enduring legacy of excellence.

Mobereola expressed profound appreciation to the school’s management and the Old Boys’ Association for the honour, noting that the recognition holds deep personal significance.

He reflected on his formative years at the school, saying, “Attending the 64th Founders’ Day of St. Patrick’s Grammar School, Ibadan, brought back a flood of nostalgic memories.

Mobereola added: “Fifty years after walking through those gates where many of my formative years were shaped, I remain deeply grateful for the friendships, guidance from teachers, and the bond of classmates.

“I also wish to sincerely appreciate the Old Boys’ Association for the recognition accorded me this year. I do not take this honour for granted.

“I remain committed to serving as a role model to the younger generation and to mentoring young men as they navigate their own paths.”

He encouraged the students to remain focused, disciplined, and committed to excellence, emphasizing the importance of mentorship and positive role models in achieving success.